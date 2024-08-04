Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1968 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1968 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1968 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1968 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • WAG (1)
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1456 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
1029 $
Price in auction currency 961 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So at auction Nomisma - September 16, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date September 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So at auction Auction World - January 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2012
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2012
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1968 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 100 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search