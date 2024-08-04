100 Pesos 1968 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1968 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)