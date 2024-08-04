Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1968 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1968
- Mint Santiago
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1968 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
1029 $
Price in auction currency 961 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Nomisma
Date September 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
