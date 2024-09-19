Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Gold coins 100 Pesos of Republic - Chile

type-coin
type-coin

100 Pesos 1926

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1926 So 678,000 1 212
type-coin
type-coin

100 Pesos 1932-1980

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1932 So 9,315 0 191946 So 260,000 0 571947 So 540,000 0 681948 So 420,000 0 231949 So 310,000 0 261950 So 20,000 0 161951 So 145,000 0 411952 So 245,000 0 431953 So 175,000 0 341954 So 190,000 0 391955 So 150,000 0 291956 So 60,000 0 201957 So 40,000 0 61958 So 157,000 1 511959 So 90,000 0 271960 So 200,000 0 841961 So 295,000 0 491962 So 260,000 0 421963 So 210,000 1 201964 So - 0 41968 So - 0 121969 So - 0 01970 So - 0 91971 So - 0 51972 So - 0 71973 So - 0 51974 So - 0 51976 So 172,000 0 01977 So 25,000 0 01979 So 100,000 0 31980 So 50,000 1 1
type-coin
type-coin

100 Pesos 1968

150th Anniversary of National Coinage
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1968 So 1,815 0 35
type-coin
type-coin

100 Pesos 1976

Liberation of Chile
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1976 So 2,900 100 1 49
