100 Pesos 1962 So (Chile, Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1962 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31601 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition UNC (30) AU (7) XF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS68 (3) MS67 (5) MS66 (6) MS65 (4) MS64 (5) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) Service ANACS (2) NGC (22) PCGS (3)

