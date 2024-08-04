Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1962 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1962 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1962 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 260,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1962
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1962 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31601 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Chile 100 Pesos 1962 So at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1962 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1962 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1962 So at auction Heritage - January 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1962 So at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1962 So at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1962 So at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1962 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1962 So at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1962 So at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1962 So at auction Chaponnière - May 21, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1962 So at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1962 So at auction Heritage - April 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1962 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1962 So at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1962 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1962 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1962 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1962 So at auction VINCHON - June 23, 2021
Seller VINCHON
Date June 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1962 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1962 So at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

