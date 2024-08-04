Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1962 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 260,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1962
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1962 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31601 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesos 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
