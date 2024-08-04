Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,5874 oz) 18,27 g
  • Mintage UNC 2,900
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1976 "Liberation of Chile" with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32334 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (12)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (2)
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1492 $
Price in auction currency 1370 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Heritage - April 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Stack's - February 27, 2023
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Stack's - February 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Heritage - October 14, 2021
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Heritage - October 14, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Nomisma - July 23, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date July 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Stack's - June 22, 2021
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Stack's - June 22, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 22, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Auction World - April 18, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Chile 100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1976 "Liberation of Chile", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1976 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 100 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search