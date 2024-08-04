Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,3 g
- Pure gold (0,5874 oz) 18,27 g
- Mintage UNC 2,900
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1976
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1976 "Liberation of Chile" with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32334 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (12)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (5)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1492 $
Price in auction currency 1370 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 22, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 18, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesos 1976 "Liberation of Chile", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search