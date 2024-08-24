Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1976

Gold coins

Obverse 500 Pesos 1976 So Liberation of Chile
Reverse 500 Pesos 1976 So Liberation of Chile
500 Pesos 1976 So Liberation of Chile
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 100 Pesos 1976 So
Reverse 100 Pesos 1976 So
100 Pesos 1976 So
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Pesos 1976 So Liberation of Chile
Reverse 100 Pesos 1976 So Liberation of Chile
100 Pesos 1976 So Liberation of Chile
Average price 1400 $
Sales
1 49
Obverse 50 Pesos 1976 So Liberation of Chile
Reverse 50 Pesos 1976 So Liberation of Chile
50 Pesos 1976 So Liberation of Chile
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 20 Pesos 1976 So
Reverse 20 Pesos 1976 So
20 Pesos 1976 So
Average price 240 $
Sales
2 48
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
