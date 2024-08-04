Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

500 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 500 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 500 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 102,27 g
  • Pure gold (2,9593 oz) 92,043 g
  • Mintage UNC 500
  • Mintage PROOF 700

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 500 Pesos
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 500 Pesos 1976 "Liberation of Chile" with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3589 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,038. Bidding took place September 1, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Chile 500 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Heritage - January 24, 2019
Chile 500 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Heritage - January 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 24, 2019
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
4320 $
Price in auction currency 4320 USD
Chile 500 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2012
Chile 500 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2012
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Pesos 1976 "Liberation of Chile", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1976 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 500 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search