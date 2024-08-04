500 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 500 Pesos 1976 "Liberation of Chile" with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3589 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,038. Bidding took place September 1, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (2) Condition (slab) PF63 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (2)