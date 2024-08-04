Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1976 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 172,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1976
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesos 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
