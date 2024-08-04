Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1976 So (Chile, Republic)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 172,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Santiago
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

