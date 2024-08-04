Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
20 Pesos 1976 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 4,07 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,663 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 99,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 20 Pesos
- Year 1976
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1976 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- BAC (4)
- Cayón (1)
- DNW (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Schulman (4)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (9)
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 200 CHF
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date November 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pesos 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search