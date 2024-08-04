Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

20 Pesos 1976 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 20 Pesos 1976 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 20 Pesos 1976 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 4,07 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,663 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 99,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 20 Pesos
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1976 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 200 CHF
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction Nomisma - November 29, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date November 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition AU
Chile 20 Pesos 1976 So at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition UNC
For the sale of 20 Pesos 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

