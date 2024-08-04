20 Pesos 1976 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1976 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (20) XF (6) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (2)

Aureo & Calicó (4)

BAC (4)

Cayón (1)

DNW (1)

Gärtner (1)

Heritage (3)

HERVERA (2)

HIRSCH (1)

ibercoin (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (2)

Monedalia.es (1)

Nomisma (1)

Schulman (4)

Sedwick (2)

Soler y Llach (3)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (9)