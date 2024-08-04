Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

50 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 50 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 50 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Pure gold (0,2937 oz) 9,135 g
  • Mintage UNC 1,900

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pesos
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1976 "Liberation of Chile" with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32333 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Chile 50 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Chile 50 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Chile 50 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2010
Chile 50 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2010
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2010
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pesos 1976 "Liberation of Chile", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

