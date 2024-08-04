50 Pesos 1976 So "Liberation of Chile" (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1976 "Liberation of Chile" with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32333 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

