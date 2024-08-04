100 Pesos 1964 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1964 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3317 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)