Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1964 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1964 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1964 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1964 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3317 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 17, 2023.

Chile 100 Pesos 1964 So at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 22, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
903 $
Price in auction currency 720 GBP
Chile 100 Pesos 1964 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1964 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1964 So at auction Spink - September 30, 2013
Seller Spink
Date September 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1964 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
