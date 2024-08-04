Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1955 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1955 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1955 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 150,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1955
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1955 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25066 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,980. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (11)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
Chile 100 Pesos 1955 So at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1052 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1955 So at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
963 $
Price in auction currency 890 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1955 So at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1955 So at auction Lugdunum - December 14, 2023
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1955 So at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1955 So at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1955 So at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1955 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1955 So at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1955 So at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1955 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1955 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1955 So at auction Soler y Llach - December 14, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1955 So at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1955 So at auction Warin Global Investments - April 23, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1955 So at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1955 So at auction Warin Global Investments - November 14, 2017
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 14, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1955 So at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1955 So at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1955 So at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1955 So at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

