100 Pesos 1955 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 150,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1955
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1955 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25066 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,980. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1052 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
963 $
Price in auction currency 890 EUR
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
