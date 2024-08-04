Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1932 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 9,315
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1932
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1932 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32320 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1416 $
Price in auction currency 1305 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1380 $
Price in auction currency 1380 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 8, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesos 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
