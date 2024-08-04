Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1932 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1932 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1932 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 9,315

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1932 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32320 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Schulman (4)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Chile 100 Pesos 1932 So at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1416 $
Price in auction currency 1305 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1932 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1380 $
Price in auction currency 1380 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1932 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1932 So at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1932 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1932 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1932 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1932 So at auction Heritage - June 10, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1932 So at auction Schulman - October 20, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1932 So at auction Heritage - October 8, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date October 8, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1932 So at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1932 So at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1932 So at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1932 So at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1932 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1932 So at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1932 So at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1932 So at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1932 So at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

