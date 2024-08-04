Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1957 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 40,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1957
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1957 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22076 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (4)
- Katz (1)
- Schulman (1)
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1380 $
Price in auction currency 1380 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 6, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesos 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search