Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1963 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1963 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1963 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 210,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1963
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1963 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31602 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Chile 100 Pesos 1963 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
955 $
Price in auction currency 905 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1963 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1963 So at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1963 So at auction Artemide Aste - September 4, 2022
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1963 So at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1963 So at auction Bolaffi - December 3, 2021
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1963 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1963 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1963 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1963 So at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1963 So at auction Stack's - June 22, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 22, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1963 So at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1963 So at auction Lugdunum - March 6, 2019
Seller Lugdunum
Date March 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1963 So at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1963 So at auction Numisma - Portugal - December 14, 2016
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1963 So at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1963 So at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1963 So at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1963 So at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1963 So at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Chile 100 Pesos 1963 So at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
