100 Pesos 1963 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 210,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1963
- Mint Santiago
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1963 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31602 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
955 $
Price in auction currency 905 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 22, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Lugdunum
Date March 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
