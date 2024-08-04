Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1959 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1959 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1959 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 90,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1959
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1959 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3042 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 220,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (8)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Schulman (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Numismática Leilões - May 7, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1260 $
Price in auction currency 1260 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Heritage - January 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Tauler & Fau - December 15, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - March 31, 2019
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Heritage - June 5, 2014
Chile 100 Pesos 1959 So at auction Heritage - June 5, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1959 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

