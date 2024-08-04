100 Pesos 1959 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1959 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3042 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 220,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (2) XF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (3) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS62 (2) Service NGC (11) PCGS (1)

