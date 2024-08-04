Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1959 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 90,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1959
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1959 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3042 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 220,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (8)
- HERVERA (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Schulman (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (1)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1260 $
Price in auction currency 1260 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date March 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
