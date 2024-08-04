Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1950 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1950 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1950 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1950
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1950 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32322 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • WAG (2)
Chile 100 Pesos 1950 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1950 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1950 So at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1950 So at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1950 So at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1950 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1950 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1950 So at auction Stephen Album - September 19, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1950 So at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1950 So at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Chile 100 Pesos 1950 So at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1950 So at auction Stack's - May 18, 2017
Chile 100 Pesos 1950 So at auction Stack's - May 18, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1950 So at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1950 So at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Chile 100 Pesos 1950 So at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1950 So at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1950 So at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1950 So at auction Goldberg - February 12, 2008
Chile 100 Pesos 1950 So at auction Goldberg - February 12, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date February 12, 2008
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

