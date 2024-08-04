Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1950 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1950
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1950 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32322 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesos 1950 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
