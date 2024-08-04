Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1952 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1952 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1952 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 245,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1952
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1952 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 370,000. Bidding took place August 10, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (1)
Chile 100 Pesos 1952 So at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
948 $
Price in auction currency 876 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1952 So at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 7500 NOK
Chile 100 Pesos 1952 So at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1952 So at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1952 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1952 So at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1952 So at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1952 So at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1952 So at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1952 So at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1952 So at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1952 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1952 So at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1952 So at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 30, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1952 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1952 So at auction GINZA - August 10, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1952 So at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1952 So at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1952 So at auction Heritage - November 15, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date November 15, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1952 So at auction Heritage - November 1, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date November 1, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1952 So at auction Tauler & Fau - September 25, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1952 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

