100 Pesos 1952 So (Chile, Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1952 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 370,000. Bidding took place August 10, 2020.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (4) XF (18) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (10)

