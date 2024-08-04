Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1952 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 245,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1952
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1952 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 370,000. Bidding took place August 10, 2020.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
948 $
Price in auction currency 876 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 7500 NOK
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 15, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 1, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
