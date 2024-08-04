Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1946 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 260,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1946
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (57)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1946 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3002 sold at the Bolaffi S.p.A. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1553 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date January 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date January 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date January 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date January 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
