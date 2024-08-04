100 Pesos 1946 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1946 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3002 sold at the Bolaffi S.p.A. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2024.

