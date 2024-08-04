Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1946 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1946 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1946 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 260,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1946
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1946 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3002 sold at the Bolaffi S.p.A. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2024.

Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Heritage - July 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1553 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Heritage - December 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Nomisma Aste - November 12, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Spink - January 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Bolaffi - May 27, 2022
Seller Bolaffi
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Nomisma - January 30, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date January 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Nomisma - January 30, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date January 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Nomisma - January 30, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date January 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Nomisma - January 30, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date January 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1946 So at auction Nomisma - January 30, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date January 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1946 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

