100 Pesos 1974 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1974 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1013 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,132. Bidding took place May 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1) ANACS (1)