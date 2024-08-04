Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1974 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1974
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1974 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1013 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,132. Bidding took place May 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (2)
- Schulman (1)
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1172 $
Price in auction currency 1075 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesos 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
