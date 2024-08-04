Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1974 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1974 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1974 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1974 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1013 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,132. Bidding took place May 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Schulman (1)
Chile 100 Pesos 1974 So at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1172 $
Price in auction currency 1075 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1974 So at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1215 $
Price in auction currency 1132 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1974 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1974 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1974 So at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS62 ANACS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search