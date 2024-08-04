Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1947 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 540,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1947
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1947 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place March 12, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1076 $
Price in auction currency 1011 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date September 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesos 1947 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
