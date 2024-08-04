100 Pesos 1947 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1947 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place March 12, 2023.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (6) XF (29) VF (5) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS64 (5) MS63 (3) MS62 (4) Service NGC (10) PCGS (5)

