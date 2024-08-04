Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1947 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1947 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1947 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 540,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1947
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1947 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place March 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (9)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Wannenes Art Auction (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction Heritage - July 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1076 $
Price in auction currency 1011 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction Heritage - October 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction GINZA - February 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction Bolaffi - May 27, 2022
Seller Bolaffi
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - November 14, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction Nomisma - September 16, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date September 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 7, 2020
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1947 So at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1947 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1947 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 100 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search