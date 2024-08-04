Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1979 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1979
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1979 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32325 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Sedwick (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesos 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
