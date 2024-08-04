Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1979 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1979 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1979 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1979 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32325 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
Chile 100 Pesos 1979 So at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1979 So at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Chile 100 Pesos 1979 So at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1979 So at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Chile 100 Pesos 1979 So at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

