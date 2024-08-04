Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1951 So (Chile, Republic)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 145,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1951
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1951 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64394 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place August 25, 2021.

Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction Holmasto - October 7, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction Goldberg - June 21, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction GINZA - October 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction Heritage - August 26, 2021
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction Heritage - August 26, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction Nomisma - July 23, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date July 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction Heritage - December 13, 2018
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction Heritage - December 13, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction Heritage - November 8, 2018
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction Heritage - November 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction Heritage - October 11, 2018
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction Heritage - October 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction Felzmann - July 4, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date July 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction GINZA - April 10, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1951 So at auction Nihon - December 10, 2017
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
