Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1951 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 145,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1951
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1951 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64394 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place August 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (1)
- DNW (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (10)
- HERVERA (5)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesos 1951 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search