100 Pesos 1953 So (Chile, Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1953 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23878 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (2) XF (6) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (6) MS65 (4) MS64 (5) MS62 (3) Service NGC (16) PCGS (2)

