Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1953 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 175,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1953
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1953 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23878 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Al Sur del Mundo (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (12)
- HERVERA (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- Warin Global Investments (2)
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 18, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 8, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesos 1953 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search