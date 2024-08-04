Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1953 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1953 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1953 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 175,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1953
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1953 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23878 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (12)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
Chile 100 Pesos 1953 So at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1953 So at auction Heritage - May 30, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1953 So at auction Heritage - December 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1953 So at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1953 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1953 So at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1953 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1953 So at auction Heritage - September 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1953 So at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1953 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1953 So at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1953 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1953 So at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1953 So at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1953 So at auction Felzmann - July 4, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date July 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1953 So at auction Warin Global Investments - December 18, 2017
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 18, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1953 So at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2017
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1953 So at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1953 So at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1953 So at auction Warin Global Investments - February 8, 2017
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 8, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1953 So at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1953 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

