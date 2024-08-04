Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1971 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1971
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1971 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (2)
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesos 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search