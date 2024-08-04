Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1971 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1971 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1971 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1971 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 28, 2021.

Chile 100 Pesos 1971 So at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1971 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1971 So at auction Nomisma - April 30, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date April 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1971 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

