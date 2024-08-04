Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1961 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1961 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1961 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 295,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1961
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1961 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3022 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 320,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (2)
  • San Martino (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WAG (4)
  • Warin Global Investments (5)
Chile 100 Pesos 1961 So at auction San Martino - May 31, 2024
Seller San Martino
Date May 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1961 So at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
2088 $
Price in auction currency 320000 JPY
Chile 100 Pesos 1961 So at auction Heritage - February 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1170 $
Price in auction currency 1170 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1961 So at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1961 So at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1961 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1961 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1961 So at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1961 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1961 So at auction Numisma - Portugal - June 22, 2022
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1961 So at auction Heritage - March 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1961 So at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1961 So at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1961 So at auction Numisma - Portugal - December 15, 2021
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1961 So at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1961 So at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1961 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1961 So at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1961 So at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1961 So at auction Warin Global Investments - March 9, 2021
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1961 So at auction Warin Global Investments - March 9, 2021
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

