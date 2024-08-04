Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1961 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 295,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1961
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1961 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3022 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 320,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (12)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (2)
- San Martino (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- WAG (4)
- Warin Global Investments (5)
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
2088 $
Price in auction currency 320000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date February 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1170 $
Price in auction currency 1170 USD
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
