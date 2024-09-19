Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1961

Gold coins

Obverse 100 Pesos 1961 So
Reverse 100 Pesos 1961 So
100 Pesos 1961 So
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse 50 Pesos 1961 So
Reverse 50 Pesos 1961 So
50 Pesos 1961 So
Average price 550 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 20 Pesos 1961 So
Reverse 20 Pesos 1961 So
20 Pesos 1961 So
Average price 230 $
Sales
1 35
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search