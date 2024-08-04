Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

50 Pesos 1961 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 50 Pesos 1961 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 50 Pesos 1961 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 10,17 g
  • Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pesos
  • Year 1961
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1961 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1927 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 3, 2022
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 3, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 3, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Heritage - May 9, 2019
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Heritage - May 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction HIRSCH - May 11, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction iNumis - March 6, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date March 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Stack's - May 18, 2017
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Stack's - May 18, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Sedwick - November 14, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Sedwick - November 14, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Hess Divo - May 25, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 25, 2016
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1961 So at auction Palombo - November 21, 2015
Seller Palombo
Date November 21, 2015
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pesos 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

