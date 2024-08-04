Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
50 Pesos 1961 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 10,17 g
- Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 50 Pesos
- Year 1961
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1961 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1927 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 3, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******

Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******

Seller Hess Divo
Date May 25, 2016
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pesos 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
