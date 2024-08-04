Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
20 Pesos 1961 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 4,07 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,663 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 20,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 20 Pesos
- Year 1961
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1961 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4078 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 870. Bidding took place February 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 516 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2020
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pesos 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
