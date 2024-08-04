20 Pesos 1961 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1961 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4078 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 870. Bidding took place February 9, 2018.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (12) XF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (4) MS63 (2) PL (1) Service NGC (6) ANACS (2) PCGS (1)

