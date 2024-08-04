Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

20 Pesos 1961 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 20 Pesos 1961 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 20 Pesos 1961 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 4,07 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,663 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 20 Pesos
  • Year 1961
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1961 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4078 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 870. Bidding took place February 9, 2018.

Chile 20 Pesos 1961 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 516 USD
Chile 20 Pesos 1961 So at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Chile 20 Pesos 1961 So at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1961 So at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1961 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1961 So at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1961 So at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1961 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1961 So at auction Cayón - September 22, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date September 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1961 So at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1961 So at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1961 So at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1961 So at auction Heritage - July 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date July 16, 2020
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1961 So at auction Heritage - March 26, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2020
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1961 So at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1961 So at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1961 So at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1961 So at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1961 So at auction V. GADOURY - November 16, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1961 So at auction Heritage - July 19, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1961 So at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
For the sale of 20 Pesos 1961 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

