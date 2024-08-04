Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1973 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1973
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1973 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32324 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,140. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- Schulman (2)
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
899 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesos 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search