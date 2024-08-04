Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1973 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1973 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1973 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1973 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32324 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,140. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Schulman (2)
Chile 100 Pesos 1973 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1973 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
899 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1973 So at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Chile 100 Pesos 1973 So at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1973 So at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Chile 100 Pesos 1973 So at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1973 So at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1973 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 100 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search