Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1948 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1948 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1948 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 420,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1948
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1948 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32881 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wannenes Art Auction (3)
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction Wannenes Art Auction - May 16, 2018
Seller Wannenes Art Auction
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction Wannenes Art Auction - May 16, 2018
Seller Wannenes Art Auction
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction Wannenes Art Auction - May 16, 2018
Seller Wannenes Art Auction
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction Felzmann - March 2, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date March 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction Heritage - August 6, 2015
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction Heritage - August 6, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 6, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1948 So at auction HIRSCH - May 7, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 7, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
