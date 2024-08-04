Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1948 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 420,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1948
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1948 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32881 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (7)
- HERVERA (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
- Wannenes Art Auction (3)
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wannenes Art Auction
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wannenes Art Auction
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wannenes Art Auction
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 6, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesos 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search