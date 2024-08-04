Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1949 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1949 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1949 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 310,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1949
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1949 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22051 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • WAG (1)
Chile 100 Pesos 1949 So at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1179 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1949 So at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1186 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1949 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1949 So at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1949 So at auction Heritage - October 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1949 So at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1949 So at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1949 So at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1949 So at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1949 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1949 So at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1949 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1949 So at auction Heritage - October 21, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1949 So at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1949 So at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1949 So at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1949 So at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1949 So at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1949 So at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1949 So at auction Heritage - June 8, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1949 So at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 25, 2016
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1949 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 100 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Search