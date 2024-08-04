Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1949 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 310,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1949
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1949 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22051 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (10)
- HERVERA (2)
- Katz (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1186 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesos 1949 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search