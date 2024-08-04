100 Pesos 1956 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1956 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31600 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (1) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (4) MS65 (4) Service NGC (7) PCGS (3)