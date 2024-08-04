Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1956 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1956 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1956 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 60,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1956
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1956 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31600 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Schulman (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1380 $
Price in auction currency 1380 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1380 $
Price in auction currency 1380 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Auctiones - December 16, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date December 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Auctiones - June 26, 2016
Seller Auctiones
Date June 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Heritage - January 23, 2014
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Heritage - January 23, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1956 So at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2013
Seller Auctiones
Date September 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1956 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

