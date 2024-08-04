Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1956 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 60,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1956
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1956 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31600 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (7)
- Schulman (3)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
- Warin Global Investments (2)
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1380 $
Price in auction currency 1380 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1380 $
Price in auction currency 1380 USD
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesos 1956 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
