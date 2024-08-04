Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1972 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1972 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1972 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1972 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3211 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Chile 100 Pesos 1972 So at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
951 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1972 So at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
953 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1972 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1972 So at auction Heritage - January 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1972 So at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1972 So at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1972 So at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

