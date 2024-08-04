Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1972 So (Chile, Republic)
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1972
- Mint Santiago
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1972 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3211 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
951 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
953 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 100 Pesos 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
