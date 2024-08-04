100 Pesos 1972 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1972 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3211 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) Service NGC (3)