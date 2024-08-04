Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1980 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1980
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1980 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Al Sur del Mundo auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Al Sur del Mundo (1)
