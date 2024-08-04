Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1980 So (Chile, Republic)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1980
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1980 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 238 sold at the Al Sur del Mundo auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place June 7, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
Chile 100 Pesos 1980 So at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Chile 100 Pesos 1980 So at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1980 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

