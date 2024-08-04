Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,3397 g
  • Pure gold (0,5885 oz) 18,3057 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 1,815

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1968 "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33932 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1386 $
Price in auction currency 1386 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" at auction Goldberg - June 29, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" at auction Kagin's Inc - April 16, 2022
Seller Kagin's Inc
Date April 16, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" at auction Nomisma - June 4, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date June 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" at auction Heritage - October 3, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2019
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" at auction Nomisma - May 19, 2018
Seller Nomisma
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" at auction Goldberg - September 15, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date September 15, 2015
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 4, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1968 "150th Anniversary of National Coinage", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

