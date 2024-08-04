Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,3397 g
- Pure gold (0,5885 oz) 18,3057 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 1,815
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1968
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1968 "150th Anniversary of National Coinage" with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33932 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (18)
- Kagin's Inc (1)
- Künker (3)
- Nomisma (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1386 $
Price in auction currency 1386 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Kagin's Inc
Date April 16, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Nomisma
Date June 4, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2019
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Nomisma
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 15, 2015
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 4, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesos 1968 "150th Anniversary of National Coinage", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
