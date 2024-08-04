Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1926 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1926 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1926 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 678,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1926 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the Lucernae Numismática auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Nomisma - July 4, 2024
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Nomisma - July 4, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date July 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Nomisma - July 4, 2024
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Nomisma - July 4, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Nomisma - July 4, 2024
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Nomisma - July 4, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1233 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1091 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Lugdunum - December 14, 2023
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Numisma - Portugal - December 14, 2023
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Frühwald - September 15, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Stack's - September 12, 2023
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Stack's - September 12, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Erwin Dietrich - June 25, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Schulman - June 22, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Chile 100 Pesos 1926 So at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Search