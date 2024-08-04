100 Pesos 1926 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1926 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the Lucernae Numismática auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (70) AU (41) XF (72) VF (18) F (2) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS64 (8) MS63 (15) MS62 (18) MS61 (4) AU58 (3) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (43) PCGS (8) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

