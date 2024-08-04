Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1926 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 678,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1926
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1926 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the Lucernae Numismática auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Artemide Aste (2)
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (3)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Chaponnière (5)
- CNG (4)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Erwin Dietrich (2)
- Frühwald (4)
- Gärtner (1)
- GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
- Goldberg (12)
- Heritage (29)
- Heritage Eur (5)
- HERVERA (13)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Jean ELSEN (7)
- Joron-Derem - Parsy (1)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (6)
- Lucernae Numismática (1)
- Lugdunum (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Nomisma (18)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numisma - Portugal (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (19)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (5)
- Stack's (10)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (2)
- VINCHON (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (7)
- Warin Global Investments (5)
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1091 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesos 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search