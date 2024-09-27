Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1926

Gold coins

Obverse 100 Pesos 1926 So
Reverse 100 Pesos 1926 So
100 Pesos 1926 So
Average price 1000 $
Sales
1 212
Obverse 50 Pesos 1926 So
Reverse 50 Pesos 1926 So
50 Pesos 1926 So
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 78
Obverse 20 Pesos 1926 So
Reverse 20 Pesos 1926 So
20 Pesos 1926 So
Average price 250 $
Sales
1 74
