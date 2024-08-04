Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

20 Pesos 1926 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 20 Pesos 1926 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 20 Pesos 1926 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 4,07 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,663 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 85,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 20 Pesos
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1926 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15134 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 702. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.

Chile 20 Pesos 1926 So at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Chile 20 Pesos 1926 So at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Chile 20 Pesos 1926 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1926 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1926 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1926 So at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1926 So at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1926 So at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1926 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1926 So at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1926 So at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1926 So at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1926 So at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1926 So at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1926 So at auction Stack's - June 1, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 1, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1926 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1926 So at auction Heritage - January 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1926 So at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1926 So at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1926 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1926 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
