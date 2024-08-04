Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
20 Pesos 1926 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 4,07 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,663 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 85,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 20 Pesos
- Year 1926
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1926 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 15134 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 702. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pesos 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
