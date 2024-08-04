Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

50 Pesos 1926 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 50 Pesos 1926 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 50 Pesos 1926 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 10,17 g
  • Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 126,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pesos
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1926 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1900 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 1,220. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Lugdunum - December 14, 2023
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 500 CHF
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Erwin Dietrich - June 25, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Stack's - January 16, 2023
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Stack's - January 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 16, 2022
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Stack's - August 29, 2022
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Stack's - August 29, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 29, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Erwin Dietrich - February 27, 2022
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date February 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Heritage - January 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1926 So at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pesos 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

