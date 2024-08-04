Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
50 Pesos 1926 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 10,17 g
- Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 126,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 50 Pesos
- Year 1926
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1926 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1900 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 1,220. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
574 $
Price in auction currency 500 CHF
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 29, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
