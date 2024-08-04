Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1960 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1960 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1960 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1960
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1960 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98041 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,536. Bidding took place March 20, 2022.

Chile 100 Pesos 1960 So at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1425 $
Price in auction currency 1313 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1960 So at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1406 $
Price in auction currency 222000 JPY
Chile 100 Pesos 1960 So at auction Stack's - May 17, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1960 So at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1960 So at auction Heritage - January 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1960 So at auction Lugdunum - December 14, 2023
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1960 So at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1960 So at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1960 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1960 So at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1960 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1960 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1960 So at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1960 So at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1960 So at auction Heritage - February 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1960 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1960 So at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1960 So at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1960 So at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 100 Pesos 1960 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1960 So at auction Heritage - March 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1960 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

