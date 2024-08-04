Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1960 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 200,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1960
- Mint Santiago
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1960 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98041 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,536. Bidding took place March 20, 2022.
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1425 $
Price in auction currency 1313 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1406 $
Price in auction currency 222000 JPY
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price

Seller Heritage
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price

Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price

Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price

Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price

Seller Heritage
Date February 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price

Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price

Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Pesos 1960 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
