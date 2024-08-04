Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1954 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 190,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1954
- Mint Santiago
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1954 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34360 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1125 $
Price in auction currency 980 CHF
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 22, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Nomisma
Date September 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date June 21, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 23, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
