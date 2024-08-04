Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1954 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1954 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1954 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 190,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1954
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1954 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34360 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (15)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Stack's (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (4)
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Lugdunum - December 14, 2023
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1125 $
Price in auction currency 980 CHF
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Heritage - October 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Heritage - March 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Aurea - December 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Stack's - June 22, 2021
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Stack's - June 22, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 22, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Nomisma - September 16, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date September 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 7, 2020
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Auctiones - March 17, 2019
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Warin Global Investments - February 15, 2019
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 15, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Warin Global Investments - June 21, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date June 21, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Warin Global Investments - February 23, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 23, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Heritage - November 2, 2017
Chile 100 Pesos 1954 So at auction Heritage - November 2, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1954 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1954 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 100 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search