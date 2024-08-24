Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1954

Gold coins

Obverse 100 Pesos 1954 So
Reverse 100 Pesos 1954 So
100 Pesos 1954 So
Average price 1000 $
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
