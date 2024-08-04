Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

100 Pesos 1970 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 100 Pesos 1970 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 100 Pesos 1970 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 20,34 g
  • Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
  • Diameter 31 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 100 Pesos
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1970 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22060 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Chile 100 Pesos 1970 So at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1233 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Chile 100 Pesos 1970 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Chile 100 Pesos 1970 So at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Chile 100 Pesos 1970 So at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1970 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1970 So at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1970 So at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1970 So at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1970 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 100 Pesos 1970 So at auction Felzmann - June 27, 2011
Seller Felzmann
Date June 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Pesos 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

