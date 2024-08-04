Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
100 Pesos 1970 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 20,34 g
- Pure gold (0,5886 oz) 18,306 g
- Diameter 31 mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 100 Pesos
- Year 1970
- Mint Santiago
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 100 Pesos 1970 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22060 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Heritage (2)
- WAG (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
