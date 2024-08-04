Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" (Chile, Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 500 Pesos 1968 "150th Anniversary of National Flag" with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2352 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Kagin's Inc
Date April 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2019
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2017
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2012
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Pesos 1968 "150th Anniversary of National Flag", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
