500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 500 Pesos 1968 "150th Anniversary of National Flag" with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2352 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.

