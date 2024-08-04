Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 101,6985 g
  • Pure gold (2,9427 oz) 91,5286 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 500 Pesos
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 500 Pesos 1968 "150th Anniversary of National Flag" with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2352 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.

Chile 500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Chile 500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" at auction Heritage - March 31, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Chile 500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" at auction Goldberg - June 29, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" at auction Kagin's Inc - April 16, 2022
Seller Kagin's Inc
Date April 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" at auction Heritage - March 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" at auction Heritage - January 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2019
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2017
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Chile 500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Chile 500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2012
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Chile 500 Pesos 1968 So "150th Anniversary of National Flag" at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
