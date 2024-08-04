Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
50 Pesos 1968 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 10,17 g
- Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 50 Pesos
- Year 1968
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pesos 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
