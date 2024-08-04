Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

50 Pesos 1968 So (Chile, Republic)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 10,17 g
  • Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pesos
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1968 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Montenegro (1)
Chile 50 Pesos 1968 So at auction Montenegro - October 27, 2017
Seller Montenegro
Date October 27, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pesos 1968 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

