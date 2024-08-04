50 Pesos 1970 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1970 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (11) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) Service NGC (16) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (12)

Künker (1)

Numisor (1)

Schulman (1)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

WAG (4)

WDA - MiM (2)