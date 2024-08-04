Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
50 Pesos 1970 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 10,17 g
- Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 50 Pesos
- Year 1970
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1970 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (12)
- Künker (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (4)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
691 $
Price in auction currency 691 USD
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 13, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 29, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 26, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
12
