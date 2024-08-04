Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

50 Pesos 1970 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 50 Pesos 1970 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 50 Pesos 1970 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 10,17 g
  • Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pesos
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1970 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.

Chile 50 Pesos 1970 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
691 $
Price in auction currency 691 USD
Chile 50 Pesos 1970 So at auction Stack's - February 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Chile 50 Pesos 1970 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1970 So at auction Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1970 So at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1970 So at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1970 So at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1970 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1970 So at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1970 So at auction Heritage - February 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1970 So at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1970 So at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1970 So at auction Heritage - October 13, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 13, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1970 So at auction Heritage - August 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 29, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1970 So at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1970 So at auction Numisor - November 15, 2016
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1970 So at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1970 So at auction Heritage - July 26, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date July 26, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1970 So at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1970 So at auction Heritage - May 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1970 So at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pesos 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

