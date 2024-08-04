Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

50 Pesos 1967 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 50 Pesos 1967 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 50 Pesos 1967 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 10,17 g
  • Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pesos
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1967 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22058 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 810. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Chile 50 Pesos 1967 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 810 USD
Chile 50 Pesos 1967 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 385 EUR
Chile 50 Pesos 1967 So at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1967 So at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1967 So at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1967 So at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS65 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1967 So at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS66 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pesos 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1967 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 50 Pesos
Category
Year
Search