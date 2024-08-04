Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

50 Pesos 1974 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 50 Pesos 1974 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 50 Pesos 1974 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 10,17 g
  • Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pesos
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1974 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 105,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GINZA (14)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • WAG (3)
Chile 50 Pesos 1974 So at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 660 EUR
Chile 50 Pesos 1974 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Chile 50 Pesos 1974 So at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1974 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1974 So at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1974 So at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1974 So at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1974 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1974 So at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1974 So at auction GINZA - October 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1974 So at auction GINZA - October 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1974 So at auction GINZA - August 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1974 So at auction GINZA - August 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1974 So at auction GINZA - August 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1974 So at auction GINZA - August 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1974 So at auction GINZA - June 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1974 So at auction GINZA - June 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1974 So at auction GINZA - June 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1974 So at auction GINZA - June 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1974 So at auction GINZA - June 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1974 So at auction GINZA - April 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pesos 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

