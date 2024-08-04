Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
50 Pesos 1974 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 10,17 g
- Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 50 Pesos
- Year 1974
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1974 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 451 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 105,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GINZA (14)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Nomisma (1)
- Schulman (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pesos 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
