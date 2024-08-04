Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
50 Pesos 1969 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 10,17 g
- Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 50 Pesos
- Year 1969
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1969 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (5)
- HERVERA (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 2, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
