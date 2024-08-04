Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

50 Pesos 1969 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 50 Pesos 1969 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 50 Pesos 1969 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 10,17 g
  • Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pesos
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1969 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25063 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • WAG (1)
Chile 50 Pesos 1969 So at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Chile 50 Pesos 1969 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Chile 50 Pesos 1969 So at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1969 So at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1969 So at auction GINZA - February 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1969 So at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1969 So at auction Heritage - April 2, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 2, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1969 So at auction Heritage - November 21, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1969 So at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1969 So at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1969 So at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1969 So at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 50 Pesos 1969 So at auction Felzmann - June 15, 2010
Seller Felzmann
Date June 15, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pesos 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

