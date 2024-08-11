Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1969

Gold coins

Obverse 100 Pesos 1969 So
Reverse 100 Pesos 1969 So
100 Pesos 1969 So
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Pesos 1969 So
Reverse 50 Pesos 1969 So
50 Pesos 1969 So
Average price 440 $
Sales
0 13
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search